Sharat Saxena to make his digital debut

New Delhi: Actor Sharat Saxena, who has featured in Bollywood films such as Dabangg 3, Race 3 and Singham Returns, is set to make his digital debut with 'Mr. & Mrs. Season 2'.

"I like the kind of content TVF (The Viral Fever) has been producing which is made keeping the youth in mind. 'Mr. and Mrs.' is one such show which has been tickling the funny bone of viewers and also leaving a lasting impression on them. With this show, I am not only making my digital debut but starting the year on a very positive and happy note," told Sharat.

"I think that it's very tough to crack the code of making people laugh and I accept it as a challenge every time. I am grateful to everyone for supporting me throughout and hope that the audience will be as excited as I am for my digital debut," he added.

Reprising their roles as Sanju and Madhu, actors Biswapati Sarkar and Nidhi Bisht are all set to make the audience roar with laughter in season two.

The show will start streaming from January 7 on TVFPlay and Girliyapa's YouTube channel.