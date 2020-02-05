Shannen reveals cancer diagnosis
Los Angeles: Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, the actor has revealed.
The 48-year-old actor, also known for Charmed, announced in 2017 that she was in remission for breast cancer that had been initially diagnosed in 2015.
"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here," Doherty said appearing on ABC News on Tuesday.
The actor said she decided to go public with her diagnosis because the court filings of a legal battle, which she is fighting against an insurance company include her current health status, are set to release this week.
"I'd rather people hear it from me," she asserted.
Doherty said she has been dealing with the disease in private for more than a year now, while continuing to work, including shooting for the Beverly Hills reboot, BH90210.
