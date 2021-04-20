Shang-Chi will face the mysterious 'Ten Rings'

On the occasion of its lead star Simu Liu's birthday, the first trailer of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings' was recently dropped by the 'Marvel Studios'. The action-packed treat promises some deadly action and is sure to leave everyone excited who were waiting for updates of 'Shang-Chi' given that the film was earlier set to release in February.

While the film will see Liu suit up as Shang-Chi, the film also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh in lead roles.

The trailer gives the viewers some amazing glimpses into the fun equation between Liu and Awkwafina's characters. Towards the end of the trailer, they even seemed to have recreated a Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock style 'Speed' moment where Awkwafina is seen driving a bus.

The film mainly revolves around Shang-Chi and his connection to the past and how he gets drawn into the mysterious 'Ten Rings' organisation. The film has been directed by Destin

Daniel Cretton and written by Daniel Callaham. 'Shang-Chi' has been among the most talked-about 'Marvel' projects considering it has also been a part of discussions surrounding representation when it comes to casting Asian actors. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 3, 2021.