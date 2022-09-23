Shanaya Kapoor on Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak' - 'Working very hard to prove that I deserve it'

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is gearing up for her debut film 'Bedhadak'. She is making concrete efforts daily to ace her role in the film. To add a cherry on top, she enjoys a massive social media following before her Bollywood film debut.

While giving an interview to an entertainment portal, Shanaya revealed that she has mixed bunch of emotions while moving forward toward realising her dream.

"I'm both nervous and excited. Nervous because it's important that I do my best job and because it isn't just a first film - it's the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I'm finally a step closer to realising a dream I've had since childhood. It's a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya and I have prepped a lot for it and it's a very special film for the whole 'Bedhadak' team. It's very close to my heart! I'm extremely grateful to have got a film like 'Bedhadak'," she said.

Shanaya further mentioned in the interview that her launch is unlike any other launch that has happened so far in the Bollywood industry.

"I am very excited; it's not a typical 'launch' as perhaps people would expect. It's a solid story about three youngsters and the character is quite challenging - I'm preparing for it. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it," she shared.

The 22-year-old beauty queen further opined by highlighting that she wants the audience to feel and recognise her talent and not view it from the lens of wasting an opportunity.

"I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity - that I didn't waste it or that I took it for granted. I've worked very hard and I will continue to do so. It's not even something I want to keep repeating because that is my job. You're meant to work hard and I have. I hope people recognise that when they see my work," she said.

'Bedhadak' is Shashank Khaitan's directorial that is produced by 'Dharma Productions'. The film stars Shanaya, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles.