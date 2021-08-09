Shamita's entry in BB OTT catches attention

In a surprise addition, actor Shamita Shetty became the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. The Karan Johar-hosted show is the first time that Bigg Boss is coming as an OTT-only show ahead of its TV iteration. Bigg Boss 15 is likely to begin in September with a few contestants from the streaming version entering Salman Khan's show.

Her entry comes weeks after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps. "Don't hide yourself, Stand up, Keep your head high, And show them What you got !!!!!!!! Bigg boss OTT- Here I come !!," she wrote on Instagram.

Shamita, as she entered the house, said, "I am so thankful that I am back on Bigg Boss, after 10 years. I have changed a lot since then. Honestly, the offer came long back, and I had already said yes. However, a lot happened recently and I thought I will let go the opportunity. But since I had committed, toh ek baar maine commitment kardi to main kisi aur ki nahi sunti."

She has been 'connected' with Raqesh Bapat, as per the show's format. She is also the first to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.