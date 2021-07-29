Shamita shares poignant post amid Raj Kundra porn apps case

Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita has shared a rather poignant note on Instagram about surviving hardships even as the actor's husband is being investigated for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps. In her post, Shamita mentioned that one 'needs to keep doing their own thing with as much love and integrity as possible'.

Shamita's post comes during a rather harrowing time for her family, as her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is in judicial custody after he was arrested on charges of being associated with an alleged porn racket. Shilpa herself, is under scrutiny by authorities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa, Raj and their company Viaan Industries for violation of its Insider Trading rules.

Shamita shared a photo of herself and wrote, ""Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going'. You can't control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible." Mouni Roy sent much love on the post.