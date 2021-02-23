Shailene is engaged to footballer Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles: Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to footballer Aaron Rodgers.

The 29-year-old actor recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her engagement.

"Yes, we are engaged," said the 'Big Little Lies' star.

She added, "But for us, it is not new news, you know, so it is kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we are like, 'Yeah, we have been engaged for a while.' "

The actor said that she is yet to watch her fiance play in a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said.

Woodley also shared, "I do not know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That is the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."

Woodley's confirmation came weeks after Rodgers made a surprise announcement during the virtual 'NFL Honours' broadcast on February 6.