Shailene defends fiancé amid vaccine dispute

Shailene Woodley is defending her fiance, Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for Coronavirus. The 29-year-old 'Big Little Lies' actor replied to a 'Daily Mail' report that claimed Aaron escaped quarantine to buy coffee in LA after testing positive for the virus.

Writing on the photos, Woodley said the person was not even the Green Bay Packers quarterback: "Literally you all need to calm down. This is straight-up hilarious."

The 'Big Little Lies' star added: "News outlets are still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron by finding random men on the streets of LA and saying it is him."

On the since-deleted posts, Woodley also said: "I know Aaron's body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a lot bigger."

However, Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, has been criticised recently for claiming to be 'immunised' against COVID-19 before it was found that he had not been vaccinated after contracting the virus. As per 'The Independent', later, the great quarterback went on a rant against vaccinations and promoted the use of 'homoeopathic' treatment. Meanwhile, Rodgers will be in isolation for at least 10 days, according to NFL regulations and will miss the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 14.

At the same time, he just made an appearance on the 'Pat McAfee Show' and said, "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. I take full responsibility for those comments." He added that he is 'feeling better' and excited to get back to playing.