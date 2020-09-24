Shahid signs Rs 100 crore deal with 'Netflix'

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor signed a huge deal with OTT giant 'Netflix' which is a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore.

The portal's source confirmed, "Shahid has been locked for several projects for 'Netflix'. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the digital streaming platform."

It also stated that the actor along with making his digital debut will also be seen in

some mega-budget projects, details of which are kept under wraps.

"Shahid will not only make his digital debut with a 'Netflix' film or series but he will also be top-lining different projects. One of them happens to be a concept-driven fiction series, details of which are under wraps as of now. He has already signed on the dotted line for the same," added the portal's source.

The portal had also revealed that filmmaker Guneet Monga had approached the actor for a Bollywood remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'.

The source informed, "It will be a mix of films and shows that he has committed to. If the 'Soorarai Pottru' remake happens, it will be only for the web series and that is the plan as of now. Apart from that, Shahid is also doing another action thriller to be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. That also might be direct to OTT film. Although the projects have not been completely locked, he has signed the overall deal and committed to work with Netflix on several projects in the near future."

Prior to Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan too have signed some mega-budget deals with OTT platforms.