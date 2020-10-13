Shahid signs Raj and DK's next digital series

A few years ago, top Bollywood actors might have shared a different opinion on doing a web series or project. But with the boom of digital avenues these days, there is a new age renaissance that has set in and several top A-list stars are jumping onto the bandwagon. Now, Shahid Kapoor is the latest one to join the camp.

A source shared, "Shahid has signed a big digital series which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors of 'Stree' and 'The Family Man'. After tasting super success with 'The Family Man' especially on the web, several OTT giants were in talks with the director duo to design a project for them. They have finally been signed on by a leading digital platform for an original show which will have all the essential ingredients that a usual Bollywood film has. It is a thriller that will have the quirks of Raj and DK infused in it. They approached Shahid for the same and he loved it. He has signed on the dotted line."

This, in all probabilities might be Shahid's big web debut. It now needs to be seen when he will decide to shoot for the thriller.

"Shahid has to finish shooting for the 'Jersey' remake and then, he might begin filming for the series before he moves on to Shashank Khaitan's 'Yoddha'. He was also in talks with Guneet Monga for a remake, but there is no movement on that front as of now," revealed the source.