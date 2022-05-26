Shahid Kapoor to perform at IIFA 2022
Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor is set to perform at the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organisers announced on Wednesday.
The three-day extravaganza, which was earlier scheduled to be held in May, will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The "Jersey" actor said the annual gala holds a special place in his heart and this year he is excited about making new memories.
"I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena," Kapoor said in a statement.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh will host the much-anticipated event, which will also see performances by cine personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.
The event will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Navjot Sidhu's special diet in Patiala jail: Lactose-free milk, juice, ...26 May 2022 10:33 AM GMT
ED chargesheet: Political weapons against me ahead of Assembly polls,...26 May 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa questioned by CID...26 May 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Delhi Police lodges FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received ...26 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Gujarat: DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine from container near Mundra port26 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT