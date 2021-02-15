Shah Rukh's production with Alia Bhatt set to go on floors

After 'Dear Zindagi', Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Alia Bhatt on a quirky mother daughter story, 'Darlings', this time in the capacity of a producer. According to a source, the entire film is developed by Red Chillies and was narrated to Alia sometime back. "She loved it and instantly came on board the film," a source shared.

'Darlings' also marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, who has worked as an Associate Director and Chief Assistant director on multiple films and previously written movies like 'Force 2', 'Fanney Khan' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film rides on a formidable ensemble fronted by Alia, with actors like Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew on board. It is said to be a quirky story about an endearing mother – daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali, who are navigating through crazy circumstances in life. "It's set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances," the source added.

An official announcement of the film is expected this week and according to the source, 'Darlings' will go on the floors as early as the first quarter of 2021.

"It's set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances" added the source.

Apart from 'Darlings', SRK's production team is working on multiple films on the production front, with 'Love Hostel' featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra all set to go on floors, and 'Bob Biswas' with Abhishek Bachchan in the post-production stage. The movie is gearing up for a Summer 2021 opening.