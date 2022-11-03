Shah Rukh Khan on 'Pathaan' - 'I always wanted to do a cool action film like Mission Impossible'

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan revealed that commercial mainstream films should just be simple and without the actors trying to inject their own creativity. At a fan event on his birthday, he spoke about why he has chosen the action-thriller 'Pathaan' as his comeback, as he wanted to make his fans happy. The actor also mentioned that he had always wanted to make a film like the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

"I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films and when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to them because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So, I have to make a film that makes all of you happy and all these three films ('Pathaan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan') are things I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like 'Mission Impossible', a cool action film and I think 'Pathaan' is like that," he said.

The actor released the first teaser for 'Pathaan' on his 57th birthday, which received overwhelming praise. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The teaser shows all the elements of an action-thriller, including slick fight sequences, romance and dance items as well.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after five years. While Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' will release in January 2023, he will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan', which will be released in June of the same year. In December 2023, he will star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', a film that also features Taapsee Pannu in the pivotal role.