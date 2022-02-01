Shabana Azmi tests positive for Coronavirus

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and is under home isolation.

The 71-year-old actor shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an 'Instagram' post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," Azmi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar-directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

She will also be seen in 'Paramount Plus' series 'Halo', co-produced by 'Showtime' in partnership with Steven Spielberg's 'Amblin Television'.