'Shabaash Mithu' heading to streamer Voot Select for OTT release

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu-led "Shabaash Mithu", a sports drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will have its OTT debut on Voot Select, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji from a script by Priya Aven, the film presents the story of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer, Mithali Raj.

The movie, which released in theatres on July 15, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life.

Pannu said she is excited about the digital release of the movie and looks forward to the reaction of the audience.

"I am very excited with its release on Voot Select as now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India cricket superstar Mithali Raj. I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment and really looking forward to seeing the audiences' reaction to the movie's OTT release," the 35-year-old actor said.

Voot Select will announce the film's digital release date soon.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu also features seasoned actor Vijay Raaz.