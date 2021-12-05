Seven reasons to watch Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap

Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated romantic musical 'Tadap', which was released on Friday, has already become the talk of the town with all the critics and fans pouring in their love for the film. The love saga grabbed the eyeballs of audiences, taking them on a perfect romantic ride with all the thrills, drama, entertainment and romance. The story is phenomenal and treats the masses with multiple gifts, showcasing the intense side of the relationship. Of course, you shouldn't miss this exceptionally incredible love story as it brings to vision myriads of aspects, especially Pritam's music which is one of its major highlights.

Here are seven elements that makes Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' a blockbuster:

Great performance by debutante Ahan Shetty

Debutante Ahan Shetty, who plays the lead in the movie, left the fans mesmerized by his performance. The actor played an intense rebel in this love saga and proved that he is here to stay. Ahan's performance speaks volumes about the film's success.

Tara Sutaria's mysterious role

Revealing the glimpse of gorgeous Tara Sutaria, the teaser itself rose the excitement about the film. Her mysterious character of Ramisa, who has several grey shades, is quite interesting and makes the movie worth watching on the big screen.

Original tracks by Pritam

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' features the biggest hit album of the year and is a treat for the music lovers. Pritam's music is like the cherry on cake. From 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' to 'Tere Siva Jag Mein', every track is a masterpiece.

Ahan and Tara's chemistry

The pairing of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria was talk of the town ever since the announcement was made. And the two definitely didn't disappoint their fans. The sparkling chemistry between them is surely a good reason for romantic movie enthusiasts to watch 'Tadap'. The not-so-typical love story between the two will leave you spellbound.

Exotic locations

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' has been shot in the most exotic locations of Mussoorie, which is definitely a treat for your eyes.

High-level action scenes

Bikes, fight sequences and what not! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' has every element required for a blockbuster action film.

A fabulous supporting cast

Apart from an amazing performance by leading stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the supporting cast consisting of Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra is the best anyone can ask for. Not only they do justice to the roles but also save the story from falling flat at several instances.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is now out in theatres.