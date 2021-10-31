Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils exciting offers for dhanteras

Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India's largest jewellery retail chains has announced exciting offers this Dhanteras to bring joy and happiness to its customers during this festive season. As part of the offer, customers can avail exciting discounts on making charges on the entire jewellery range in gold, diamond, platinum, silver and gossip. The offer also showcases the exquisite quality of craftsmanship that Senco Gold & Diamonds' karigars possess.



Commenting on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, "After two years of mental anxiety and challenges, customers want to spend and invest in jewellery for happiness and asset building. We have seen larger pieces of necklaces in gold or diamonds and statement pieces of bangles, earrings, and rings getting sold. Sales are expected to get back to pre-Covid levels, with an increase of 15-20 per cent from last year. There are

new collections, designs in gold, diamond, platinum for customers to choose from. Kiara Advani, our new brand ambassador has launched a new design range and through the campaign 'Now Is The Time' we are encouraging everyone to return to normal and buy jewellery this

festive season."

Kiara, being the fresh face of the brand is seen showcasing intricately designed exquisite jewellery.

The new Dhanteras campaign by Senco Gold & Diamonds, will run on Digital mediums and it is a continuation of the earlier campaign 'Now is the time'.

The brand has also announced a new campaign with Sourav Ganguly and the launch of its latest men's platinum jewellery collection - Men of Platinum. The collection marks a key milestone to celebrate the ongoing association between Senco Gold & Diamonds and Platinum Guild International.

The company has also launched Dhanteras offers which will be available across Senco Gold & Diamonds' showrooms and online channels till November 6, 2021.

Customers can avail following benefits on purchases:

v Save Rs 225 per gram ( Rs 100 off + Rs 125 worth of silver per gram ) on gold jewellery

v Get free gold and upto 75% off on making charges of diamond jewellery

v 25% discount on making charges of platinum jewellery

v 15% discount on making charges/MRP of silver and gossip items