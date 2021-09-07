Senco Gold & Diamonds forays into Phygital Gold business

Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India's largest jewellery retail chains announced their foray into the Phygital Gold business with the launch of its own online gold transaction platform named DG Gold (https://mydigigold.com/)



Gold has always been regarded as the most trusted investment instrument across generations in India. With the growing consumer preference towards the use of technology, DG Gold by Senco Gold & Diamonds is the most reliable and transparent option for investing in 24K Gold of 995 Purity.

Consumers with a valid PAN Card/Form 61 and a Bank Account in their name are eligible for DG Gold transaction. They can start their online gold savings journey with a purchase value of as low as Rs 250. The DG Gold platform gives consumers the flexibility to convert their online gold purchase into physical gold in the form of jewellery at 116+ retail outlets of Senco Gold & Diamonds across India, at the time of redemption. Consumers can also sell the gold online on the DG Gold portal/website as per the prevailing rates from anywhere, anytime.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, "We at Senco Gold & Diamonds are proud to introduce online gold transaction system to our esteemed consumers through our own platform DG Gold- mydigigold.com. The new platform gives our consumers the flexibility to create value and wealth which is secure and simple."

DG Gold provides right pricing with guaranteed purity. Purchased gold will be stored securely with a reputed Custodian with 100% insurance coverage, managed by a recognized Trustee. Customer can purchase and enjoy this hassle free gold transaction from mydigigold.com and redeem at any time at any of the Senco Gold stores across India.