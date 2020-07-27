Senco Gold and Diamonds to focus on omni channels

Senco Gold and Diamonds', the largest jewellery retail chain from Eastern India has now started focusing more on omni channels to reach customers during this pandemic. The brand has introduced various customer friendly initiatives so that the customers can do shopping at the comfort of their home, without any concern of viral infections. They can now connect with stores through video calling and can access e-catalogs. Through technological innovation, customers can easily be bridged with their preferred and exquisite jewellery design choices.

Customers can now also dial the toll free 18001030017 or contact any particular store of their choice over phone and book an appointment. They can also visit the company's website and book an appointment. They can choose and short list the preferred jewellery design using e-catalogs and schedule a video call on a preferred date and time. On the video call, a dedicated store staff will showcase the range of short listed jewellery items and also give the virtual feel of the design and outlook of the jewellery to the customer, by wearing the same. Once order gets placed by the customer, the store will deliver the same jewellery to the given address maintaining hygiene and safety norms.

The company is also promoting its e-commerce platform for shopping and is also suggesting customers to do a first round of selection with the help of e-catalog prior to booking an appointment. On-call assistance by the customer support team will also be available to help customers while shopping online.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "We have integrated several technologies to enrich customers' shopping experience. Customers now can do shopping with live assisted chats and can make video calls to get the virtual feel of the jewellery items. To promote online sales we are also offering discounts and to educate customers about these new initiatives we are running various campaigns online."