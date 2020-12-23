Selena to be honoured with lifetime achievement award

Los Angeles: Late singer Selena Quintanilla will be honoured with the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The annual music gala will felicitate her as part of its 'Special Merit Awards' category during a ceremony, which is to be held on January 31, 2021.

Besides Quintanilla, the Grammys will also recognise Grandmaster Flash and 'The Furious Five', Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and 'Talking Heads'.

"As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honourees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognise the influence they have had in the music community regardless of genre," said Harvey Mason Jr, Interim President/CEO of the 'Recording Academy'.

He added, "As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honouring this iconic group of music creators."

Quintanilla was regarded as one of the most celebrated Mexican-American performers in the late 20th century. She was often known by the title of 'Queen of Tejano' for her music. She won her first Grammy for best Mexican-American album for 'Live' at the 36th Grammy Awards in 1994.

The singer died at the age of 23 when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of 'Selena Etc boutiques' on March 31, 1995.

The news of the Grammy recognition came just a few weeks after the release of Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' which chronicles the life and legacy of the iconic singer.