Selena opens up on embracing her heritage

Selena Gomez, who is all set to release her first full-fledged Spanish album 'Revelación' talked about her heritage, singing in Spanish and exploring the beauty and culture of India in an interview.

"It is very special to me, as I got to connect with my heritage with the empowering track," said the singer, who had recently dropped her first Latin single 'De Una Vez'. It debuted at number four on the 'Hot Latin Songs' chart and clocked her a second top-five spot.

She added, "I could not be more excited to share 'De Una Vez' as I am targeting my fan base and my heritage and I truly believe the song is a beautiful love anthem."

Hits like, 'Taki Taki', 'Un Año Sin Lluvia', 'Fantasma de Amor', 'Dices', 'Más' and the posthumous duet of 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' with her namesake, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez had already proved that language is not a barrier for her.

"I think I sing better in Spanish," she admitted.

Explaining the reason why she dabbles in her mother-tongue ever so often, Selena shared, "It is about embracing my heritage as a proud Latina. I want to immerse in the culture and it is important to join forces with some of the industry's most influential Latin creators in order to communicate the purest vision possible."

In keeping with this vision, Gomez will be dropping her first-ever Spanish-language album on March 12. Titled 'Revelación', the album will feature several big-names in the Latin music scene, including Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16.

"It is nice to know that 'Rare' became what it became for me and obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I have released so far," she said while basking under the praise coming her way for the 2020's release 'Rare'.