Selena felt 'emotionally abused' while dating Bieber

Los Angeles: has revealed that she experienced "emotional abuse" while dating former beau and pop singer Justin Bieber.

In an interview with the portal NPR, Gomez discussed her ups and downs while being in relationship with Bieber, and their split in March 2018, reports cnn.com.

She said: "I've found the strength in it," she said. "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse."

When asked if she specifically meant "emotional abuse", she replied saying "Yes."

She continued: "I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."

Gomez shared that her song 'Lose you to love me' was about the pain of getting over their split.

She added: "It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that." Gomez's new album, 'Rare', is in response to people trying to control the story of her life.