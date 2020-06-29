Seeker: Chronicling the life of an Indian Guru

Mumbai: With a strong focus on building an exciting and ambitious content slate that serves a diverse set of audiences, Applause Entertainment has rapidly emerged as one of the leading studios in India. An Aditya Birla Group venture, the content studio led by media veteran Sameer Nair has announced its first International partnership with the highly acclaimed Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Films & TV and Sunder Aaron's Locomotive Global, to expand its global footprint.



Under this partnership the companies are developing an original, multi-season, drama series chronicling the life of an Indian Guru. This show titled 'Seeker' witnesses the journey of a man who starts with noble intentions, his incredible rise to global fame and following even as he evolves into a grey mystic. The simple ashram gradually turns into an empire, soon too complicated for him to handle. With a colourful cast of characters and dark, complex layers, the series is currently under development and a multi-national writer's room has been set up for it. It will feature an International Indian cast and be shot at various locations within and outside of India.

Applause Entertainment is the first of its kind, Indian content and IP creation studio, creating premium content, and working with platform partners to entertain and delight their customers. It has created over 19 diverse shows across languages which are a combination of international format adaptations, book adaptations and originals.

The studio introduced the Indian audiences to the official adaptations of popular international shows like 'Criminal Justice', 'Hostages', 'The Office' and 'Your Honor', and is presently developing Indian versions of hit shows like 'Fauda' and 'Luther'. Applause Entertainment has also created rich original content with shows like 'Rasbhari', 'City of Dreams', 'Bhaukaal' and 'Hasmukh'. All these drama se ries have found homes on leading global video streaming services.



