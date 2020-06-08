No matter how difficult the times are, singers Badshah and Payal Dev are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their audience with new songs. After the much-popular track 'Genda Phool', which was released during the lockdown, the two are back with 'Toxic' - A song that talks of heartbreak and abusive relationships. The music video features star couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.



Throwing more light on the concept of this song, Payal says, "Every relationship goes through good and bad phases. While many end up on a good note, with lots of good memories, a few of them don't have a happy ending. Such relationships often have heartbreaking and tragic stories of unexpected domestic abuse and hatred, leading to differences between couples."

"Our song shows one such couple, who is dealing with relationship problems but decides to mend things by giving themselves time to understand and care for each other," added Payal.

For Badshah, 'Toxic' is a very special song'. "It is something I have never done before. It talks about second chance at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do," said Badshah.

This beautiful melody has been composed by Payal, while Badshah has penned the lyrics besides lending their voice.

When asked about her experience of collaborating with the very popular rapper, the singer added, "Badshah is like a family to me ever since we worked on 'Genda Phool'. It was a great experience to work with him again, after all, he is a big name in the industry. He is extremely cooperative and a fun person to work with. Not only he liked my version of 'Toxic', but also motivated me to do better."

Speaking on the couples who might be facing domestic abuse during the lockdown, the singer said, "In times when couples aren't able to meet each other, they should be more understanding by engaging in video calls and being more vocal about their feelings."