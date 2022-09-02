Sebastian Roche cast in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone' prequel '1923'

Los Angeles: Actor Sebastian Roche has boarded the cast of the Paramount Plus series "1923".

The show is a prequel to the critically acclaimed series "Yellowstone", with Taylor Sheridan attached to write and direct.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Roche, known for his performance in series "The Young Pope" and "The Man in the High Castle", has been cast in a recurring role.

Details regarding his character are under wraps.

The limited series features Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the lead.

It will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

The series is currently in production in Montana and will premiere on OTT in December.