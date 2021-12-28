Season's greetings from the Habitat family

To end the year 2021 with a bang, 'India Habitat Centre' has curated the best events of art, culture and entertainment for its audience.



This week, 'IHC' returns with the collection of rare, exceptional and thought-provoking cinema brought by 'Another Gaze'. People can watch 'Ali in Wonderland' (1976), which has been directed by Djouhra Abouda and Alain Bonnamy. The film exposes in plain sight the condition of the female and male immigrant workers in and around Paris in the 1970s. With an essay by Federico Rossin, film historian and curator, the film screening has been programmed by Daniella Shrier.

The curation of the weekly cultural dialogue from 'Rang Smaran' continues with Anuradha Kapoor and Amal Allana, who discuss a stimulating critical essay on Manohar Singh and Uttara Baokar's acting journey.

In the department of art, 'Aaina', a group painting exhibition by various artists has been organised from December 27 to December 31, 2021, at IHC's Open Palm Court. The exhibition includes works of artists Suraj Shukla, Jyoti Singh, Rakesh Tiwari, Anjali Prabhakar, Neha Vadera, Priyanka Awasthi, Sakshi Brahmi, Gaurav Dagar, Kastav Mukherjee, Mayank Kapoor, Nancy Aggarwal, Puja Singh, Ruchika Goel, Rupali Paliwal, Shalini Singh, Shikha Gupta, Shatakshi, Vertika, Priyanka Patel, Swrajeet and Archana Panda.