Season of making plum cakes returns at The Imperial

The season of making plum cakes and soaking up nuts, fruits and spices in wine and rum is finally here. The traditional cake mixing ceremony, which usually happens a month or two ahead of Christmas, ushers in good tidings and fun for the festive season. This tradition has been part of The Imperial since time immemorial and is conducted amid great cheer and festive fervour.



Marking the onset of the harvest season, Executive Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, along with his team and guests from 'Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre, Delhi' took part in this festive ceremony this year at The Imperial, New Delhi with renewed excitement by mixing traditions and cultures.

Massive varieties of candied fruits, fruit peels, assorted nuts, juices and spirits like cognac, rum and red wine were used to soak the fruits in and were blended joyfully for an exotic dough preparation to mature beautifully in time for Christmas and to be churned out as Christmas plum cakes, puddings and Stollen.

Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive VP and GM, The Imperial, New Delhi said, "The traditional cake mixing ceremony spreads joie de vivre and camaraderie for Christmas. We at The Imperial have always organised this tradition with a lot of enthusiasm and merry-making and I am truly grateful to the Hungarian Ambassador, Andras Laszlo Kiraly and his wife Orsolya Bernat for joining us this year in this fun celebration.