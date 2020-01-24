'Scriptwriting is underrated'

Kolkata: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana believes scriptwriting is an underrated art in the film industry but a good script makes all the difference in an actor's performance.

"Film writing is different. Writing a script is so difficult... (It's) the most under-rated. Actors are puppets as (whatever they do) it is all in the script," he said during an interaction with the audience in a Literary Meet on Thursday evening in Kolkata.

Ayushmann, who has established himself with content-backed movies such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, believes it is important for an actor to stay connected with common people to understand the nuances of the characters they portray.

"I try to make that connect with common folk. Wherever I shoot, I try to become one of them. I engage in conversations with the driver, the tea seller. They talk about their problems. I have to know these people, I have to be one with them, that's my way of preparing."

His upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan deals with homosexuality and Ayushmann hoped people will like the film as people are more aware and inclusive now.

"I was gung-ho about doing this film, and so far preparations are concerned I have lots of friends in LGBTQ community," the actor said.

The actor was last seen in Bala.