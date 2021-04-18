Scott Rudin regrets his abusive behavior

Los Angeles: Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who recently became the centre of a major controversy following multiple allegations of workplace abuse, announced that he was stepping back from his Broadway productions while apologising for his behaviour.

In a statement to 'The Washington Post', he said that he was 'profoundly sorry' for the pain his behaviour caused.

"Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behaviour caused to individuals, directly and indirectly," the producer said in his statement.

He added, "After a period of reflection, I have decided to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in many cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows."

Rudin said that he did not want any controversy associated with him to interrupt 'Broadway's well-deserved return or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows'.

Several of the producer's former staffers detailed his abusive behaviour in The Hollywood Reporter's cover story a few days ago.

The allegations include Rudin throwing bowls, a baked potato, a teacup and a stapler at assistants when angry. The story also mentioned that at least two of Rudin's staffer's ended up in the hospital, one as a result of Rudin smashing a computer monitor on a young man's hand.