Sci-fi films among six new Obama projects

Barack and Michelle Obama's production house recently made the announcement of six new projects in development for 'Netflix Inc', including a love story with a supernatural twist and a young adult thriller.

The former president and first lady's 'Higher Ground Productions' will adapt British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid's novel 'Exit West' into a film, according to a statement from 'Netflix'. The book tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis.

Other film projects include a science-fiction movie called 'Satellite', which will be produced with 'T Street', a production

company run by 'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Another is

'Tenzing', the story of the Nepalese-Indian man who first reached the summit of Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand.