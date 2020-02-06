Scarlett says acting with kids is easy

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says working with children is easy because they are receptive, playful and soulful. Johansson was recently seen along with a child actor in the Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit. In the film, she is seen as Rosie Betzler, mother of a German boy named Jojo.

"I was really fortunate that I had two wonderful actors to work opposite in Jojo Rabbit, you know, sometimes you for to coax stuff out of people, you know actors that are, maybe not have as much experience but these were just so pure and open and receptive and playful and soulful and natural, it made my job so easy," Johansson said.

"This character is just so vivacious, shes just in the middle of her life and you know, I wanted her to feel like a fully realised woman who was just caught in the middle of her life by these horrific circumstances and I think that's actually what bring the audience you know, how this movie feels so fresh and modern and what audiences can relate to is all these characters feel very much like people that we interact with you know, it doesn't feel stayed and old fashioned," she added.

Johansson has earned two Oscar nods this year – Best Actor for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actor for Jojo Rabbit.

Talking about both the movies, she said: "Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi has given me such deep artistic satisfaction. Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit are two highlights of my career. I am humbled by the Academy's recognition which would not have been possible without the support of actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."