Scarlett Johansson to star in Kristin Scott Thomas' feature directorial debut
Los Angeles: "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has boarded the cast of "My Mother's Wedding", which marks the feature directorial debut of "The English Patient" star Kristin Scott Thomas.
According to Deadline, "The Lost City of Z" star Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham of "Little Joe" fame and Freida Pinto ("Slumdog Millionaire") will also star in the movie.
Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it is known that Thomas wrote the script with John Micklethwait.
Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas, also known for series such as "Fleabag" and "Slow Horses", was making her feature directorial debut with "The Sea Change", based on Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel of the same name.
This is not that project, nor did it materialise into one.
Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales are attached as producers on "My Mother's Wedding".
The production of the film is underway.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Scarlett Johansson to star in Kristin Scott Thomas' feature...9 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Nephew chronicles actor Sanjeev Kumar's journey9 Jun 2022 3:19 PM GMT
HBO drops J J Abrams' series 'Demimonde'9 Jun 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Want to dance to Punjabi music again: Jason Derulo9 Jun 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Political storm over BJP's choice of venue for Bengal unit meet9 Jun 2022 2:14 PM GMT