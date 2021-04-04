Scarlett deals with unfinished business from her past

'Marvel Studios' dropped another trailer of its upcoming much-awaited film 'Black Widow'. The new trailer takes the viewers deeper into the life and journey of Natasha Romanoff before she became an 'Avenger'. The superhero film has Scarlett Johansson reprising the fan favourite character. It is headed to theatres this coming July.

In the trailer, fans can see Natasha aka Black Widow giving a glimpse into her struggle to face her past and deal with some unfinished business. So far, the audience gets to know Natasha will be reuniting with her former family, including Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian in the movie. The new trailer further builds upon their mission to take down the 'Red Room', where she got the training to become an assassin and the place that has haunted her for a long time.

'Black Widow' is set between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', the time when Natasha was on the run. In the midst, fans will see her returning to her Russian roots.

According to the film's official synopsis, "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an 'Avenger'."

'Black Widow' is the first film in 'Phase Four' of the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU). Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, it also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.