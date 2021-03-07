'Scamsters taking advantage of a needy is unforgivable'

Sonu Sood was left disappointed when he heard about an imposter trying to make money through a house-loan scheme on his behalf.

The actor lamented by saying, "It is very sad that people from these fake foundations cheat innocent people of their hard-earned money. A needy person who is looking for financial help for surgery

or to pay his child's school fees needs money. How can anyone cheat them? These distressed people see hope anywhere where they are offered financial help. Scamsters taking advantage of a needy person is unforgivable."

"I remember picking up the phone to talk to a scamster. I introduced myself as someone who needs a loan. He said, 'Sure you have to deposit a registration fee.' I then told them who I am and warned him not to dare cheat hapless needy citizens. I told him if he needs money he should come to me. That person was so frightened he repeatedly apologised. I told him to come to me if he needs a job," he said while recalling an incident. The actor continued, "Every day I hear of one more scam in my name. This has to stop. Some severe action has to be taken against such people so that others may be daunted. We are trying to track down all these tricksters. Every day we are unearthing new names, new phone numbers and novel modes of swindling people."

"I want people to know we do not charge any money to help the needy. A lot of people know that already. Those who do not know get cheated. I feel it will take time to spread awareness that they do not need to deposit a fee for registration to get a loan or medical people from me. I want to tell those who get cheated, please do not fall into the trap. I want to tell those who cheat people in my name, do not do it. Gareeb besahara logon ki bad-dua matt lo. There are better ways to make money," he requested.