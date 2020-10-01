'Scam 1992' promises to be an intriguing affair

Bigg Bull, Man of Integrity, Bachchan of BSE'. These are some of the words used to describe Harshad Mehta, the subject of Hansal Mehta's upcoming financial thriller 'Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story', whose trailer got recently released. Harshad orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

In the upcoming web series, Pratik Gandhi plays Harshad Mehta, the man who wants to create history and is not afraid of risks. He recognises fault lines in the functioning of the 'Bombay Stock Exchange' and manipulates these to become its undisputed king. But then appears Sucheta Dalal, played by Shreya Dhanwantry, the journalist who exposes Mehta.

Going by the trailer, Gandhi got into the skin of his character. Dhanwanthary, who has earlier impressed with her performance in 'The Family Man' and 'A Viral Wedding', looks the part of a journalist. Apart from them, the web series, which promises to be an intriguing affair, also boasts of a stellar cast including Sharib Hashmi, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina and Lalit Parimoo.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, 'Scam 1992' is based on the book 'The Scam' by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. It series will start streaming on 'Sony LIV' from October 9, 2020.