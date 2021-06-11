'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart

Hansal Mehta's directorial web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' achieved yet another feat by earning a place in IMDb's list of the most popular web series and television serials of all times across the world.

The 'IMDb' ratings are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. Currently, 'Scam 1992' has a rating of 9.6 out of 10.

In 2020, when the show was released, it emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list.

At present, it emerged as the highest-rated Indian show among the top 250 TV shows and web series in the world. The other shows on the list include 'Band of Brothers', 'Breaking Bad', 'The Wire' and 'Chernobyl'. 'Scam 1992' is on number nine at the moment, but the ranking keeps on changing from time to time.

'Scam 1992' narrates the story of a stockbroker Harshad Mehta (played by Pratik Gandhi) who orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

Pratik, who rose to fame after essaying the role of Harshad Mehta is elated about the achievement.

"Well, it is a super-happy feeling. It strengthens our faith in our craft and instinct as a whole team. I am really happy that 'Scam 1992' is the sole Indian show to represent the Indian entertainment industry in such an esteemed list of shows," he said.