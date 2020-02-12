Sayani turns producer

Mumbai: Actor Sayani Gupta is set to co-produce Where the Wind Blows, a film which will feature her as the only protagonist.

It's been directed by Karma Takapa. Sharing her experience of working on the film, Sayani said: "This film is very close to my heart. Shooting for it was not lesser than a roller coaster ride. Though the shoot was difficult, the

experience was one of the most memorable ones. I had the best time shooting with Karma and team."

"Where the Winds Blow is a journey of a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalayan mountains. As the terrains turn harsh and nature challenges her, she braves these and her internal hurdles to find her resilience," added the actor.

Sayani has been

featured in films like Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15.