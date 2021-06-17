Savour your all-time favourites at '1911 Restaurant'

The legendary all-day dining '1911 Restaurant' at 'The Imperial New Delhi' re-opens to welcome its discerning guests with our celebrated global flavours. Diners can now savour their all-time favourites from the classic menu, suiting every mood and palate. Now with heightened safety measures and unparalleled hygiene protocols under our 'I care' program, the restaurant promises to re-create memories with a world-class dining experience in a secure environment.



'1911' will be open from breakfast through to dinner from 10 am to 8 pm.

Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive, Vice President and GM of 'The Imperial', New Delhi said " '1911 Restaurant' at 'The Imperial' is the capital's much-loved dining destination with a historic culinary legacy.

Our guests have shown immense love by placing extensive food delivery orders in the absence of physical dining for more than two months now. From here on, as the restaurant operations have resumed, we shall monitor the eating pattern in the times ahead and we will be further aggressive in our F&B strategies. We shall also continue with our customised packages for special occasions while giving priority to safety and hygiene under 'I care'."

The restaurant takes pride in its famed culinary repertoire and is an ode to the making of Delhi that adorns the views of 'Dilli Durbar'. With its widespread offerings of classic recipes inspired by the rich heritage of India and the world along with a magnificent ambience and impeccable service, '1911 Restaurant' with our master chefs look forward to crafting a luxurious experience for diners once again.