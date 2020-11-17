Savour the 'taste of bengal'

Sampa Caterers and Food Point' is a Bengali cuisine restaurant that provides an authentic and traditional taste of Bengali food, a taste no one will ever forget. The staff uses their own ingredients and spices to make the dishes one of the best in class.



The journey began in 1995 when Sujit Das, the owner, arrived in Delhi with a bag full of dreams and joined the hotel industry. After a few years of serving in hotels,

a group of great personalities

got happy with his work and services and offered him to start a canteen in 'Bipin Paul Trust'. From there, he started his entrepreneurship. He ran this canteen for 16 long years.

Sujit succeeded in providing services for occasions like family get-togethers, kitty parties and birthday parties. Soon with the encouragement of his family and friends, he started taking big projects like wedding and corporate parties.

These days, Sujit runs a restaurant, namely 'Sampa Caterers and Food Point', market number three, at the C R Park. For the last five years, the catering service has been providing hot and delicious food (only take away). Besides taking direct orders, the restaurant is available on all major online platforms like 'Swiggy' and 'Zomato'. 'Sampa Caterers' has a very exciting menu to offer to its customers such as different Bengali traditional dishes, North Indian dishes and Punjabi dishes.

Their only motto is to deliver quality food on every occasion and keep their customers happy.