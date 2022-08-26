'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to release on June 29, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha, the most anticipated movie from Sajid Nadiadwala and 'Namah Pictures', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be released on June 29, 2023. The film has been making the rounds of conversation for the commencement of its shoot very soon.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced, is a musical love story that brings Kartik and Kiara together for the second time after their last venture, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Their jodi is one of the most celebrated tandems in the industry today and watching them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans.