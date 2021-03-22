Satish hospitalised days after testing COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital days after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined at home. The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to a private hospital for better medical care.

According to a statement released by Kaushik's spokesperson recently, the actor was 'recovering well'.

"He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19. However, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. Satish ji quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care," the statement read.

The spokesperson added, "He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy

recovery."