Sarika says playing your age is good

Yesteryear actor Sarika seems to be ageing like fine wine. The 61-year-old, who is in fact also a costume dancer, has maintained her charm and grace all through the years and instead of taking a mad dash at projects, she has only picked movies that work for her.

Sarika, who will soon be seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' said that things have come a long way from when she started out. In a recent interview, the 'Baghban' star spoke about the noticeable change she has been witnessing in the industry and this time for good.

The veteran actor said that it is great to see actors now willing to play their age, unlike earlier times when male leads would prance around trees in their 70s. She also added that one should pick roles according to age. So, while playing a mother is fine, it becomes an issue when you are asked to play mother to someone just four years younger.

Apart from movies, Sarika was recently seen in an episode of 'Modern Love Mumbai' called 'My Beautiful Wrinkles' on 'Amazon Prime Video', in which she played an elderly woman living life to the fullest.

Her next film 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa hits theatres next week.