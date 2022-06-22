Sarangi maestro Lakha Khan to perform at Denmark's Roskilde Festival

New Delhi: Renowned sarangi player and vocalist Lakha Khan is set to perform at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on June 30.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the music gala is one of the largest festivals in Europe and the largest in the Nordics.

Khan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, is one of the foremost exponents of Rajasthan's Manganiyar tradition.

Regarded as one of the last masters of the Sindhi sarangi, Khan straddles both the classical and folk domains, with a vast songbook that incorporates Hindu bhajans, Sufi kalaams, popular Hindi tunes and the ancient stories and oral histories of the region, spanning the western Indian subcontinent.

He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.

Created over a half-century ago in 1971, the Roskilde Festival is organised by a non-profit organisation for the development and support of music, culture and humanism.

The 2022 edition of the music extravaganza will be held from June 25 to July 2.