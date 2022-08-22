Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams tie the knot
Los Angeles: "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Wells Adams are married.
According to entertainment outlet People, the couple exchanged vows on Saturday at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.
Among those said to be in attendance were other "Modern Family" cast members including Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson along with his husband, Justin Mikita.
Vergara posted a photo over the weekend with the caption #sarahandwells wedding alongside four heart emojis. Tyler Ferguson and Mikita were also part of Vergara's photo.
Hyland, 31 and Adams, 38, met through Twitter in 2016 and were engaged three years ago.
They were originally supposed to get married in August 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
