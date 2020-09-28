Sara says SSR wasn't loyal in their brief relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan was interrogated by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) and she was seen exiting the office in Mumbai, reportedly after over four hours of grilling. A report on the Internet stated that Sara told 'NCB' that she was dating Sushant and cited infidelity as the reason for their breakup.

According to a report, during the interrogation, Sara Ali Khan admitted that she was dating Sushant Singh Rajput and told NCB that they broke up in January 2019. As per the report, Sara showed her chats to the investigating officers and also opened about her relationship with the 'Chhichhore' star.

Sources informed the portal that Sara said that Sushant was not loyal during their brief relationship. The report also stated that Sara said that the late actor was extremely possessive about their relationship and wanted her to convince filmmakers to sign him in her upcoming film.

However, that was not possible for Sara to do. The report added that the 'NCB' seized the phones of Sara and Rakul Preet Singh to find further clues. It also stated that Sara was asked to submit her phone that she used while shooting for the film 'Kedarnath'.