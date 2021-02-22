Sara says acting was not her dream plan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in 'Kedarnath' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that acting was not her dream plan at all.

"Growing up, I was very academically driven. While I always had a love for acting, I knew I was not going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi film. So, I told myself I would do other stuff. But the emotions I felt while performing, feeling things I would not ordinarily feel and making a group of people emote with me is what really excited me and pushed me towards acting," confessed the 25-year-old actor.

Sara added, "People would expect that I would know things –being a star kid and coming from a film background. But on each set, I have learned new things. When I was a four-year-old, acting only meant dancing on 'Kaanta Laga' and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. On the sets of 'Kedarnath', I did not even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times."

"I think that was when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it," she said.

Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.