'Sara rolled doobie, I smoked with her'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While the death case was being initially investigated by Mumbai Police, the CBI later took over the investigation.

In connection with the actor's death, a drug angle had surfaced in 2020 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already begun investigating his death and also shared alleged chats about substance use with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Recently, Rhea's alleged written statement submitted to the NCB was accessed by a leading news channel that revealed some shocking allegations against Sara.

According to the charge sheet accessed by the leading news channel, Chakraborty confessed that the 'Kedarnath' star had offered her marijuana and vodka. It also showed the former mentioning the chats that took place between her and the latter from June 4 to June 6 in 2017. Rhea further wrote that there was a conversation related to drugs, which Sara was allegedly suggesting as a remedy for a hangover.

"Sara was talking about ice cream and marijuana that she uses as an offering to me for pain relief. This was just a text that never took place in person," read the statement accessed by the leading news channel.

The statement further mentioned that Khan used to roll doobies with her and that doobies are marijuana joints. "On a few instances, I have smoked the same with Sara. She used to provide me with the 'doobie' " read the charge sheet further.

The alleged written statement by Rhea also stated her mentioning that in a chat of June 6, 2017, there had been a conversation about vodka and drugs.

"Sara is offering to bring vodka and marijuana (referred to as drugs) to my place. I have not received any such vodka or drugs from her on that day," read the 'Jalebi' star's statement.