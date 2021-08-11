Sara Khan joins Veerangana Force in 'Mission Frontline'

On August 11, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan unveiled the poster 'Mission Frontline'. The actor took to her 'Instagram' handle and shared the poster of her upcoming show on 'discovery+'. Sara will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam for the show.

The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state. Sara will be seen performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force to tackle rising crimes against women in Assam.

Veerangana Force was launched in November 2012, after a year's training in Tamil Nadu. They are a group of women commando force of the Assam Police. They have been trained in 'silent drill' known only to US marines, martial arts, bike riding, horse riding, use of weapons to take on eve-teasers or anyone trying to harm women's modesty.

They wear black uniforms and violet caps.

On the other hand, Sara is gearing up for the release of 'Atrangi Re'. The film went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 6.