Sapna responds to reports of disappearing

Actor Sapna Pabbi, who worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, responded to reports that she is absconding after being summoned by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' in connection with the Bollywood drug probe. In an 'Instagram' post, she wrote that she is in London.

In her post, she wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

Sapna's name reportedly came up during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of former South African model and Arjun Rampal's partner, Gabriella Demetriades. A leading newspaper quoted a source by saying that digital evidence had been recovered that ties her to the Bollywood drugs nexus.

The report quoted an 'NCB' officer who said, "The notice was posted outside her residence on October 20 asking her to appear before the 'NCB' in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate, but she did not respond and now has disappeared. Her role, in this case, is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she does not respond then strong summons will be issued soon."

The probe into Bollywood's alleged drug connections began in the aftermath of Sushant's death, when evidence of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the purchase of banned drugs was found. In response to the negative media coverage, 38 film production houses and organisations moved the Delhi High Court against two news channels.