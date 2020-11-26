Sanya shares excitement on having a spectacular 2020

Sanya Malhotra has hit the right chord of the audience with her versatile roles and filmography. Her recently released film 'Ludo' garnered rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike for her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur. Before the release of 'Ludo', Sanya was roped in for the movie 'Love Hostel' alongside Vikrant Massey. In a recent announcement, Sanya's next 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' was also announced.



With such a vast trajectory of roles in her kitty, Sanya excitingly shared, "This festive season became all the more special for me. I feel happy for the reviews and appreciation which I have received for 'Ludo'. This year has gotten better with the film release and back to back announcements of two films. I am extremely excited and looking forward to these projects."

The year 2020 has undoubtedly been a huge success for Sanya. She was also seen in 'Shakuntla Devi', where she essayed the role of Anupama Banerjee, daughter of Shakuntala. Adding on to her achievements, this year she also got a chance to work with the ace filmmaker Anurag Basu in 'Ludo', which was not less than a dream come true for her.

Sanya Malhotra is clearly on a roll with back-to-back announcements and movie releases and is all set to leave the audiences enchanted with her charming screen presence.